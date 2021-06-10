Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Endorses Findings Of Auditor-General’s Report Into Joint Venture

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu endorses findings of Auditor-General’s report into Joint Venture for Family Violence and Sexual Violence

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu wholeheartedly supports the findings of the Auditor-General’s crucial report released yesterday on the Joint Venture for Family Violence and Sexual Violence. Pouārahi/CE Helen Leahy says that in particular, his recommendations around the Joint Venture’s approach to working with Māori have given hope to the Whānau Ora commissioning agency.

“The Auditor-General’s report is bold in its critique and forthright in its recommendations as to what true partnership looks like,” says Ms Leahy. “Mr Ryan has concluded that the Joint Venture needs to prioritise working with Māori and that Ministers need to understand what working in partnership means. To do this, he recommends a reset of its relationship with Māori.”

The Whānau Ora model is a living example of the Auditor-General’s comments that success for the Joint Venture depends on government agencies supporting Māori to find their own solutions. Success constitutes the realisation of the aspirations of kaupapa Māori NGOs, whānau, hapū, iwi, and urban Māori authorities.

“We are greatly heartened by the tone of this report, and Minister Davidson’s immediate response that the old ways of siloed working cannot continue,” says Ms Leahy. “We wholeheartedly agree with this comment, as we know from our own experience developing Tū Pono that an inclusive, whānau-led approach is the only one that will work.”

In 2017, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu launched Tū Pono: Te Mana Kaha o te Whānau, a Whānau Ora strategy focused on eliminating family violence. This was created after extensive consultation with whānau and communities who shared their lived experiences and preferred solutions.

“Eight hundred whānau across Te Waipounamu informed this strategy and throughout the process, a uniquely kaupapa Māori community design approach was taken to ensure the final outcome was fit for purpose,” says Ms Leahy. “What we heard was that if faith is placed in whānau, and they are invited to co-design solutions with us, then action can be mobilised and a preventative approach embedded to keep families safe.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu endorses the report’s findings and is ready and willing to contribute their learnings and aspirations to this dialogue.

