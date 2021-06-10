Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minister Seeking Broad Views On Smokefree Applauded

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: AVCA

Official information reveals Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall is doing well to engage with a broad range of health entities and opinion ahead of the Government finalising its smokefree action plan, says a leading Tobacco Harm Reduction advocate.

Nancy Loucas – a leading Tobacco Harm Reduction advocate keenly awaits the Government’s final smokefree action plan

Ministerial diary records show that Dr Verrall held teleconferences ahead of releasing the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan discussion document for public consultation. Groups included ASH, Hapai te Hauora, and the NZ College of Physicians.

“These groups are very supportive of vaping’s key role in smoking cessation. It’s very encouraging then that Dr Verrall is prepared to listen to their on the ground experiences before she finalises her smokefree action plan,” says Nancy Loucas, co-director of the Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

“If we are to achieve the country’s decade long smokefree ambition then vaping’s role needs to be elevated in public policy and programmes. Otherwise, we will never get there. Thankfully, we now have a Minister with considerable public health experience who understands the practice of Tobacco Harm Reduction,” she says.

Prior to Dr Verrall’s appointment late last year, AVCA raised ongoing concerns over the treatment of vaping under previous Minister Jenny Salesa. The consumer advocacy group were disappointed she bowed to undue pressure just when the country had the chance to lead with truly risk-proportionate vaping legislation.

“New Zealand has led the world many times before, but sadly on this occasion anti-vaping influences got into the head of Ms Salesa. In the end, last year’s Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act was a missed opportunity,” she says.

AVCA has long supported the formalisation of vaping as an R18 activity and mandatory product safety standards. However, it believes, measures like limiting vape flavours to just three in general retail outlets from 11 August will do nothing to help smokefree and everything to slowdown adults from quitting cigarettes.

As well as ministerial meetings helping to elevate vaping’s key role in Smokefree Aotearoa, AVCA is hopeful that Dr Verrall will keep a close eye on the latest round of Ministry of Health vaping regulations due for Cabinet sign-off soon.

“Vaping is a major reason why New Zealand is now enjoying record low smoking rates, but we have a long way to go. In the meantime, AVCA feels increasingly confident that this Minister will deliver a smokefree action plan that ensures good access to vape products and programmes for those Kiwis desperate to quit smoking. We look forward to the final version,” says Nancy Loucas.

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

www.avca.org.nz

For a free digital media repository on Tobacco Harm Reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AVCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 