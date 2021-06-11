Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

80% Of Surveyed ECE Centres Say Pay Parity Deal Is Unaffordable

Friday, 11 June 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

A survey of early childhood providers shows 80% can’t opt-in to the proposed six step teacher Pay Parity proposed by the Government.

Only 40% of those surveyed are planning to opt-in to the Kindergarten Teachers Collective Agreement pay scale the government is proposing, despite being put in an uncertain and possibly illegal position.

Surveyed Early Childhood Council members estimate losses of between $14,000 and $110,000 if they take the pay deal, with one centre saying they’d have to pay out $60,000 in wages despite receiving just $25,000 in funding.

“Something’s seriously wrong when there’s $170 million set aside in the Budget and centres are finding it’s well short of the wages cost,” said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

“Any centre knowingly signing up to make a loss is literally breaking the law. Teachers deserve and expect Pay Parity but yet again, providers being hung out to dry to get there.”

Providers said that taking the pay deal would mean increasing parent fees, laying off teachers or support staff, asking managers to work on the floor or cutting resources or maintenance. Comments from those surveyed include:

  • “Can't afford to lose quality teachers...also can't afford to not opt in.”
  • “If we don’t, we could potentially lose all our teachers. If we do, we’ll have to reduce our teaching staff to minimum ratios compromising quality, or significantly increased fees to whanau - or a mixture of the two. This is a no-win, everyone loses scenario.”
  • “Unsure about opting in, as all out team are on the highest step. Will be watching this very closely and seeing where we can cut back to try and make it work.”

“We’re told there’s more detail on the way – we hope the offer is being re-worked completely,” said Mr Reynolds. “We’re certainly keen to engage with officials to get this mess sorted out.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


National: National Will Reverse Interest Deductibility Changes

The arrival of the belated interest deductibility and Brightline rules discussion document brings with it confirmation of what an unprincipled mess the proposed legislation is, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly and Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis say... More>>

Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 