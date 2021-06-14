Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ban Live Exports International Awareness Day Marred As Live Export Ships Make Their Way To Aotearoa

Monday, 14 June 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: SAFE

Today for Ban Live Exports International Awareness Day, people around the world are pressuring their governments to end the live export trade.

While the export of livestock by sea is ending in Aotearoa, the Government has yet to announce the date by which the trade will be phased out. In April, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the trade will cease following a transition period of up to two years.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Bianka Atlas said thousands of animals will suffer while live export continues.

"Two years is too long," said Atlas."If the Government is serious about animal welfare, they should move to protect the thousands of animals who will continue to suffer in live export by stopping this trade immediately."

The live export ship Maysora is expected to arrive at Ahuriri port next week. Yangtze Harmony is also expected to arrive in Ahuriri around 23 June.

In 2018, the Maysora was investigated by animal welfare inspectors while it was docked at Fremantle, Australia. The inspectors found that sheep couldn’t lie down without being trampled and could not access food and water. Cattle were trampled and unable to regain their footing because their "manure had turned into a slippery liquid slurry." All this before the ship had even left port.

"We are concerned that New Zealand animals will be facing similar issues on board this ship."

"In light of the fact that live exports always pose animal welfare challenges, the Government must announce an immediate ban."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 

Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


National: National Will Reverse Interest Deductibility Changes

The arrival of the belated interest deductibility and Brightline rules discussion document brings with it confirmation of what an unprincipled mess the proposed legislation is, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly and Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis say... More>>


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 