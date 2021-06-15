Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Little Support For Decriminalising All Drugs – Poll

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 11:46 am
Press Release: Family First

A new poll has found that there is very little support for the decriminalisation of all drugs such as P (meth), MDMA and cocaine. Support for decriminalising cannabis remains at similar levels to the Yes vote in the recent referendum

In the poll of 1,000 New Zealanders surveyed last month by Curia Market Research, respondents were asked: Last year, the majority of NZers voted no to legalising cannabis for recreational use. But there have been recent calls to still make changes to the drug laws in some way. Of the following three options, which do you support the most?

  • Keep the current drug laws which were amended in 2019. The current law specifies that while drugs remain illegal, consideration should be given to whether a health approach is more beneficial when determining whether a prosecution is required in the public interest for personal drug possession and use, and that the Police focus on drug dealers and manufacturers.
  • Decriminalise the use and possession of cannabis only, but not other drugs
  • Decriminalise the use and possession of ALL drugs, including P (Meth), MDMA, cocaine, cannabis

Only 8% support the decriminalisation of all drugs. 48% support the decriminalisation of cannabis alone (similar to the cannabis legalisation referendum result).

Even amongst the under-30s there was small support for decriminalising all drugs (just 7%). Over 60s most support the status quo.

Of those who voted no in the referendum on legalisation, 61% support the status quo. 19% support cannabis decriminalisation, 5% decriminalisation of all drugs and 15% are unsure. Of those who voted yes, 7% support the status quo. 73% support cannabis decriminalisation, but only 11% decriminalisation of all drugs.

National voters back the status quo, while Labour voters back decriminalisation of cannabis. Green and ACT voters are more likely to support decriminalising of all drugs but still in small proportion (25% and 21% respectively).

The 2021 Salvation Army State of the Nation report showed that prosecutions for cannabis have declined by 70% since 2010. However, international studies also show that convictions and/or imprisonment for drug-related offences are linked to crimes committed while on drugs (murder, armed robbery, theft, assault, child abuse, etc.) or crimes committed in order to obtain drugs. Public safety and health should take priority – the law acts as a deterrent.

A report published last year - Decriminalising Drugs: The Truth About Portugal - written on behalf of the Swedish Drug Policy Centre makes it clear that Portugal’s 2001 reforms were more far-reaching than just the abolition of penalties for using and possessing small quantities of drugs. Above all, they included major efforts including resources for primary prevention, funding for civil society projects, social housing, rehabilitation and substitution therapy. The care efforts in Portugal draw on prompt action and good coordination between the various health services. Someone dependent on drugs and arrested by the police will appear before a CDT (Commission for the Dissuasion of Drug Abuse) within three days and will often have an initial appointment with an addiction specialist within a week.

This is a good example of the ‘coercion of the law’. It’s both a health and a criminal issue. However, the Portugal report also warns that the number of hospital admissions for cannabis-related psychosis increased almost 30 times between 2000 and 2015. Researchers have found no fall in drug-related violence since the decriminalisation in 2001. The latest figures on drug-related mortality show that Portugal is now back at almost the same level as before decriminalisation. There is also a concern that decriminalisation risks sending signals that promote increased use. Studies suggest that cannabis use has increased among the adult population. As the head of the Portuguese drug agency, SICAD, João Goulão, said, “Decriminalisation is not a miracle cure. If that’s all you do, things will get worse.”

Decriminalisation can only hope to work when there is access to enough addiction counselling and support, and Mike King is clearly warning us that there isn't.

The nationwide poll which was commissioned by Family First NZ was carried out during May and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

READ THE FULL POLL RESULTS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 