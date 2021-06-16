Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

APEC Structural Reform Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 5:37 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 3rd APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting

Wellington, New Zealand, 16 June 2021

Ministers responsible for structural reform from APEC member economies issued a joint statement following their virtual meeting on 16 June 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2021 APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting chaired by New Zealand Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark. The statement identifies initiatives in three key areas that APEC will undertake to reduce behind-the-border barriers and promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth in the region:

  • Supporting a sustainable and resilient recovery from the impact of COVID-19;
  • Refreshing the APEC Structural Reform Agenda, and;
  • Utilizing a variety of tools to advance structural reform and other business.

View the 2021 APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting Joint Statement

Ministers responsible for structural reform also issued two annexes to the statement, including the refreshed APEC agenda for structural reform and an action plan to make it cheaper, faster and easier to do business in the APEC region.

View Annex 1: The Enhanced APEC Agenda for Structural Reform

View Annex 2: The Third APEC Ease of Doing Business Action Plan

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Pathetic Trade Deal With Australia

So much for those assurances that New Zealand would be the first cab off the rank for any post -Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. Assuming for the moment that this was ever a good idea, the Aussies have managed to get there first... More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 