Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Complaint That Officer Used Excessive Force During Arrest In Wellington

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority investigated a complaint that excessive force was used on a youth following his arrest in Wellington on 12 January 2020.

The incident took place after a car appeared to evade an alcohol checkpoint. The car pulled into a driveway where Police spoke with the youth who was found to have taken the car unlawfully and was driving while disqualified. The complaint alleged the youth was punched in the face, thrown to the ground and officers failed to listen when he told them he was having difficulty breathing.

The Authority found the use of force to take the youth to the ground following his arrest was justified and proportionate. Video footage filmed by a witness shows the youth was not punched in the face, but he was taken to the ground in a reasonably controlled manner given the circumstances.

While the youth is on the ground, the officer’s knee can be seen placed on the side of his head. Although there was minimal force applied by the officer, placing the officer’s knee on the youth’s head was unjustified.

“The footage shows the youth made no genuine attempt to get up from the ground. Therefore, the placement of the officer’s knee on his head was entirely unnecessary” says Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

The Authority also found that the officer should have submitted a Tactical Options Report in relation to the force used to take him to the ground.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2106/17_JUNE_2021_IPCA_PUBLIC_REPORT__Complaint_that_officer_used_excessive_force_during_arrest_in_Wellington.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 