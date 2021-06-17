Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A New Board Brings Energy And Focus To The New Zealand Institute Of International Affairs

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 10:20 am
Press Release: NZ Institute of International Affairs

Following a major change to its constitution and governance arrangements, the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs recently elected a new board to take it forwards. The Institute is an independent non-governmental organisation that encourages an understanding of the importance of global affairs to the political and economic well-being of New Zealand and has been in existence since 1934.

This is part of a re-invigoration of the Institute including a new website, an engagement programme with young people and a series of podcasts.

The new board comprises skilled experts in international relations, finance and governance. The new Chair is Sir Anand Satyanand who previously served as President of the Institute for three years. Deputy Chair is Richard Grant, currently the Chair of the Hawkes Bay branch of the Institute and was previously Chairman of the Arts Council and Executive Director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Other board members are Dr James Kember, Dr Serena Kelly, Andrew Wierzbicki, Luke Qin, Suzannah Jessep and Dr James Waite from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

At its recent AGM the Institute approved the appointment of five Life Members who were recognised for their service to the Institute. They are Sir Doug Kidd, Dr Ian McGibbon, Emeritus Professor Rob Rabel, Ian Grant and Emeritus Professor Don Trow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Institute of International Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 