Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

He Whenua Taurikura: NZ's Hui On Countering Terrorism & Violent Extremism

Monday, 21 June 2021, 5:57 am
Press Release: FIANZ

A Resounding Success, But Many Key Lessons Learned

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has released the preliminary results of a formative evaluation survey on the hui on counterterrorism and extremism. “What is very pleasing is that an overwhelming number of the respondents considered that attending the hui was of value to them“, said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ. “The panel discussion on the media’s role was considered the most useful, and this was not surprising “, said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson of FIANZ Royal Commission Submission and Follow-Up. “In an earlier report to the Coordinating Minister, Hon Andrew Little in March this year, we had given detailed evidence that the role of the media in promoting Islamophobia was one of the biggest concerns of the Muslim community.”

Whilst FIANZ in the past have criticised the role of the DPMC in the implementation of the Royal Commission Recommendations, we now have to congratulate them at a number of levels, said Abdur Razzaq. For example, they have met the timeframe targets we had set in February for many of the 44 Recommendations. In some cases, they are ahead of the target.

For instance, the preponing of the Intelligence and Security Amendment Bill was a total surprise. It gives us more time to research and prepare. The new Ministry for Ethnic Communities is scheduled to start on 1 July. The Collective Impact Board and the Oversight Advisory Boards have also been appointed. The NZSIS and the NZ Police both have reference groups.

The NZ Police having gone to great lengths to co-design with the community almost all the RCOI recommendations. To our knowledge this type of consultation is a global best practice in community-oriented policing. What is of more interest is not just the timeframe targets but also the quality of the implementation and the hui survey results also point towards a positive direction, said Ibrar Sheikh. There are however lessons learned. These include, more direct involvement of the affected whānau, survivors and witnesses. There is also a need to ensure that the tikanga process is embedded into the design of the consultation. These and other recommendations will be discussed with DPMC in the planning for next year’s hui.

The current hui was a specific FIANZ initative. We were the only organization which specified in our submission the need for such public discussion and a Centre of Excellence which is New Zealand-centric. We were pleased that this was adopted by the Royal Commission and now the DPMC has implemented within the timetable scheduled we had proposed.

FIANZ notes that this is the first time anywhere in the world where there has been a nexus between government Ministers, senior public servants and policy makers, academics, the media, and civic society to focus on issues of national interest. “This is the only way to achieve an all-of-government with all-of-society approach to address critical issues such as counterterrorism, extremism, hate, racism and social cohesion”, said Abdur Razzaq.

Of most significance is that this hui was one of the first tangible evidence of the Prime Minister’s acceptance of all the recommendations “in principle”, which is now being implemented by Minister Little “in practice”, said Abdur Razzaq. This transition from ‘intention to implementation’ is of pivotal importance. The key question remains is that whilst some of the recommendations have started to be implemented, have sufficient funds been set aside for all the recommendations? In this respect, FIANZ shall be releasing a four-part Report, starting with the role of the Treasury, said Abdur Razzaq.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FIANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 