Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pursuit And Dog Bite In Christchurch Justified

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

 

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that officers were justified in pursuing offenders who had stolen cars and burgled a liquor store in Christchurch on 11 November 2019. The use of a Police dog to assist in the arrest of one of the men was reasonable and proportionate.

The offenders used two cars in the burglary, and both drivers fled. A subsequent pursuit was abandoned due to the risk it posed to members of the public. An hour later, the offenders were located behind a different liquor store. They left when they saw a patrol car arrive.

Police followed the two cars at road speed for eight minutes before using road spikes to puncture their tyres. The Authority considered the use of the spikes to be a safe and reasonable tactic to attempt to stop the cars.

The cars split up, so were pursued separately. The two occupants of one car were apprehended a short time later when they tried to escape on foot.

The driver of the other car, which had three passengers, drove on the wrong side of the road and struggled to control the car as its tyres disintegrated. He rammed a patrol car when it moved in front of him. The decision to continue the pursuit was reasonable, given the slow speed and lack of traffic given the time of the morning. Assisting officers were able to help minimise the risks.

After pursuing the car for three and a half minutes, a civilian’s car approached in the oncoming lane. With a collision potentially imminent, Police nudged the fleeing car off the road, bringing it to a stop. Given the circumstances, the Authority found this to be justified.

A Police dog handler arrived at the scene. He believed the driver had assaulted one officer and saw him struggling with another one. Fearing this officer may be seriously injured, the dog handler used his dog to latch onto the man’s leg while they brought him under control. The man was bitten twice on the leg during the arrest. Officers provided him with appropriate medical care.

The Authority found Police officers did not kick the man as he was lying on the ground, as he claimed.

“I am satisfied the officers involved in the pursuit and the arrest conducted sound, ongoing assessments of the risks and made appropriate tactical decisions, given the circumstances,” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lancet’s Stance Against The Olympic Games, And On The US Culture Battles Over Abortion

Yesterday - barely a month before the opening ceremony - the Lancet medical journal has called for a global conversation on whether the Olympics should go ahead. But who is able to take part in that conversation? Not the hosts, evidently. In poll after poll, a huge majority of the Japanese people have made it clear they do not want to host the Games... More>>



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 