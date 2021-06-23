Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Parliamentary Services Should Call 105 Over Missing Television

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The alleged use of taxpayer funds to purchase a television which ended up in a National MP’s home is a criminal matter, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesperson Jordan Williams says, “Using a work account to buy a television for your home is fraud. If these allegations are correct they should be with the Police, not held in a Parliamentary cone of silence. The television needs to be impounded as evidence of crimes against the taxpayer.”

“This is why transparency is so important. The only reason we’re reading about this in the news is because the MP’s staff member bravely acted as whistleblower. In most cases, employee loyalty would keep this kind of spending under wraps, which is why the Official Information Act needs to be extended to the Parliamentary Service so taxpayers can audit MPs’ offices.”

Information on the whereabouts of the television can be provided to Crime Stoppers or via the Taxpayers’ Union’s confidential tipline.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ministry of Health: Australian Traveller Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Australian traveller from Sydney, who visited Wellington from Saturday until Monday, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Australia. Based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score it is most likely they contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to Wellington... More>>

ALSO:



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 