Parliamentary Services Should Call 105 Over Missing Television

The alleged use of taxpayer funds to purchase a television which ended up in a National MP’s home is a criminal matter, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesperson Jordan Williams says, “Using a work account to buy a television for your home is fraud. If these allegations are correct they should be with the Police, not held in a Parliamentary cone of silence. The television needs to be impounded as evidence of crimes against the taxpayer.”

“This is why transparency is so important. The only reason we’re reading about this in the news is because the MP’s staff member bravely acted as whistleblower. In most cases, employee loyalty would keep this kind of spending under wraps, which is why the Official Information Act needs to be extended to the Parliamentary Service so taxpayers can audit MPs’ offices.”

Information on the whereabouts of the television can be provided to Crime Stoppers or via the Taxpayers’ Union’s confidential tipline.

