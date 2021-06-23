Maniapoto Deed Of Settlement Ready For Iwi Ratification

The Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB) have reached the final step in resolving their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims. Maniapoto whānau are now encouraged to support the process by voting on and accepting the Maniapoto Deed of Settlement and the proposed Post Settlement Governance Entity (PSGE) Trust Deed.

The voting process opens on the 5th of July and closes on the 16th of August 2021, and is open to all those that affiliate to Maniapoto, or are direct descendants of Maniapoto tūpuna and are aged 18 or over.

“What ratification means is that the DOS and proposed Post Settlement Governance Entity (PSGE) can now be presented to our people to consider. It is our people who will make the final decision on whether or not this settlement is agreed. We will be holding a series of hui in the coming weeks to talk through the proposed DOS and PSGE with our whānau '' says MMTB Chair, Keith Ikin.

The Crown and Ngāti Maniapoto initialled the Deed of Settlement on 17 December 2020 and is comprised of:

Historical Redress including an Historical Account, Crown Acknowledgements and Apology

Cultural Redress

Relationship redress

Financial and Commercial Redress

The Post Settlement Governance Entity (PSGE) will be established to receive, manage, hold and administer settlement assets on behalf of and for the benefit of all. The existing assets of MMTB will be transferred to the PSGE and it is proposed that the entity will consist of 14 elected trustees.

“This is a significant time for our people. It is the most important decision we will make in our generation,” says Mr Ikin.

“A key focus of MMTB has been to take an inclusive approach with all, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to have their say throughout this journey. It is really important that our whānau who whakapapa within Te Nehenehenui, are fully informed and participate in the decision to approve, or not, the proposed settlement (ratification).”

Full details of the PSGE and the initialled DOS is available on www.maniapoto.iwi.nz

To keep informed on what is happening within the settlement space, we encourage whānau to check if you are registered or update your details on the Maniapoto Tribal Register. Details can be found at www.maniapoto.iwi.nz/tribal-register/

About Maniapoto Māori Trust Board

Since becoming the mandated Iwi authority in December 2016, the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB) have been negotiating a comprehensive redress offer with the Crown for the settlement of all of Ngāti Maniapoto’s historical Tiriti o Waitangi claims on behalf of Maniapoto (inclusive of all within Te Nehenehenui). Ngāti Maniapoto signed an Agreement in Principle with the Crown on 15 August 2017 and initialled a Deed of Settlement (DOS) on 17 December 2020.

