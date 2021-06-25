An Insult To Everyday Kiwis

First they gave us only 9 days to make submissions to the Select Committee on changes to the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill.

In spite of this, 2,434 New Zealanders and Groups had made a submission.

The vast majority of these submissions are opposed to fluoridation.

Only one day is being allowed for oral submissions – 28 June. Submitters were advised of this on 23 June and given less than 24 hours to confirm.

With only 7 hours of hearings on that day, only 84 submitters will be able to speak.

And remember, the original submissions on the Bill were held over Christmas 2016. When every Government department knows people are least able to make submissions.

Is this Government at all interested in what the people want?

Clearly not. This is a disgrace, and an insult to everyday Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

