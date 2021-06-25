UCG’s Small Business Suppliers To Get Business Services Boost

Telecommunications services corporate UCG (Universal Communications Group) is providing a huge boost to its New Zealand Delivery Partner subcontractors by signing them all up as full members of the EMA (Employers and Manufacturers Association NZ) to enable them to have full access to legal, human resources, employee relations and business support and training services.

UCG is one of New Zealand and Australia’s leading suppliers of a range of telecommunications design, construction and maintenance services, specialising in next generation networks.

“Our Delivery Partners are a key part of our ecosystem of providing programme management of installation and maintenance services to the telecommunications sector, the construction industry and infrastructure providers,” said UCG’s NZ Executive General Manager, Roger Crellin.

“The current economic climate is a challenging one for small businesses in New Zealand and we want to do everything we can to help the small businesses that support our work,” he said.

“Full membership of the EMA means they can access focused specific advice on employment issues where they need guidance and also have constant access to advice on how to improve employee relations,” said Mr Crellin.

The support from UCG includes access to the nationwide EMA network which includes Business NZ, Business Central, Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and Otago Southland Employers’ Association.

“Membership of the EMA will support the principals of our Delivery Partners (DPs) by providing them with the business advice to help them better manage and scale their business. This will enable the DPs to easily obtain qualified and comprehensive employment relations support and upskilling opportunities, including access to education, training events and forums held by the EMA.

“We want to support our DPs to grow and become the most stable, responsible and compliant employers possible in these times of challenging compliance and legislative change,” Mr Crellin said.

Benefits of the new programme include:

Advice line 8am to 8am Monday to Thursday, 8am to 6pm Friday

Website extensive resources on call 24/7

A-Z guides with over 120 downloadable detailed resources, as well as ‘how to’ guides on most HR/ER topics

Briefings, personal seasonal updates on all matters commercial, advocate and HR legal, delivered from Kaitaia to Taupo by EMA and nationwide by other regions, as well as a virtual webinar

Events networking, webinars (some no charge) on all topical matters (e.g.) vaccinations

Training membership heavily discounted prices for all public training courses (over 70) as well as OSH qualifications which are ITO recognised. 120 e-learning courses in the library

Bulletin weekly updates from Employment Authority findings, legislation updates and risks

Direct access to an Account Manager for general membership support

Partners’ discounts with nib Insurance, Z Energy, Malcolm Pacific Immigration, NZ Payroll Association

© Scoop Media

