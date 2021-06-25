Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Attacks On Vaping, Politically Timed

Friday, 25 June 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

Alarmist media stories on vaping are politically timed to inflict the most damage on a practice that’s saving thousands of New Zealanders’ lives, claims a leading Tobacco Harm Reduction advocate.

Her comments follow a frontpage nationwide newspaper story, headlined ‘Vaping - at 10’.

“Why don’t we see ‘Smoking - at 10’, ‘Drinking - at 10’, ‘Drugs - at 10’ media stories? It’s all about vaping, which is ironic given it’s the least harmful,” says Nancy Loucas, co-director of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

AVCA believes the publication of increasingly negative vaping stories is no accident.

“Just when Cabinet is about to approve the Ministry of Health’s latest vaping regulations and finalise Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall’s smokefree action plan, out come the attacks on vaping. Given vaping is New Zealand’s most effective smoking cessation tool, some balance in the debate is well and truly overdue,” says Ms Loucas.

She says while reported youth vaping anecdotes are deeply concerning and unacceptable, they’re not supported by any significant empirical evidence to date.

What’s more, last year’s Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act axed all vaping advertising and made youth access much harder, as well as ensures tougher regulations around packaging, promotions, and displays.

Flavour restrictions for general retailers will also come into effect in August – a move which AVCA strongly disagrees with, believing it will only make it harder for adult smokers to successful quit deadly combustible cigarettes.

“After examining a survey of over 27,000 secondary school students, University of Auckland researchers last year found that only 0.8% of 14 and 15-year-olds, who had never smoked, were regular vapers. Researchers subsequently confirmed there was no youth vaping epidemic in New Zealand,” she says.

Given that vaping over the past decade has been key to reducing New Zealand’s overall smoking rate to a record low, AVCA was disappointed the Government’s recent Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan discussion document largely overlooked vaping as a key component to achieving smokefree.

“Vaping has saved thousands of ex-smoking Kiwis’ lives. It’s time for greater perspective. It’s also time for the Government to fully roll out its agreed Vape to QuitStrong campaign and perhaps a specialised, balanced education programme for schools – both would help dispel the lies some continue to espouse.

“The Government also needs to get really tough at point of sale. If any retailer breaks the law and sells vaping products to minors under 18, the book must be seriously thrown at them,” says Nancy Loucas.

AVCA says balanced stories about vaping would see the media approach the likes of ASH, Hapai te Hauora, and the NZ College of Physicians on their experiences and views on vaping’s critical role in achieving smokefree.

“It’s easy to get emotional, but let’s stay focused on the evidence,” she says.

For example, Public Health England, in its 2018 independent evidence review, concluded that ‘e-cigarettes are around 95% safer than combustible cigarettes.’

“New Zealand’s 200,000 vapers just want a fair go. All that alarmist media stories do is ostracise the many ex-smokers who’ve successful quit cigarettes via vaping,” says Nancy Loucas.

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

www.avca.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Wellington: Covid Alert Level 2 now in force – no new cases but 420 contacts in isolation

New South Wales health officials have confirmed an epidemiological link of the Australian tourist who returned to Sydney and then tested positive to the Bondi cluster, providing reassurance the person did not contract COVID-19 in Wellington. Genome sequencing of the visitor is underway... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Country Musicians, And The Weekly Playlist

Like no other performer in popular culture, Dolly Parton is loved and respected by people from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and every point in between. Her hits stopped coming a while ago, though... More>>

 


Hate Speech: Social Cohesion Programme To Address Incitement Of Hatred And Discrimination

The Government is launching a significant programme of work to strengthen social cohesion in New Zealand and create a safer, more inclusive society. Thework is part of the wider response to recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain... More>>

ALSO:

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 