Employment Indicators: May 2021
Monday, 28 June 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for May 2021 (compared with April 2021)
were:
- all industries – up 0.4 percent
(7,917 jobs)
- primary industries – down 0.6 percent
(653 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.5
percent (2,261 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.3
percent (5,372 jobs).
Visit our website to read
this information release and to download CSV
files:
