Employment Indicators: May 2021

Monday, 28 June 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for May 2021 (compared with April 2021) were:
 

  • all industries – up 0.4 percent (7,917 jobs)
  • primary industries – down 0.6 percent (653 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.5 percent (2,261 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.3 percent (5,372 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

