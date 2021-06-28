Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

36,000 Strong Modern Slavery Act Petition Goes To Parliament

Monday, 28 June 2021, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Trade Aid and World Vision and many other supporters head to Parliament tomorrow (29 June) at 12.30pm to present a collective petition calling for a Modern Slavery Act. More than 36,000 New Zealanders have signed, asking the Government to act now.

Modern Slavery goes against our Kiwi values. New Zealanders have united with a strong message that they do not want slavery in our goods.

Modern slavery legislation will make it easier for Kiwis to expect slavery-free products and services from companies. The Modern Slavery Act would require New Zealand businesses to understand the risks in their purchasing, report on those risks, and take action to address them. These changes will result in fewer people being forced to work, to produce the items we buy every day.

“40 million people are in modern slavery around the world right now,” says World Vision New Zealand’s National Director Grant Bayldon. “That’s more people now than at any point in history – and 10 million of them are children. That’s just not acceptable.”

“This petition sends a clear message to the government that Kiwis and our business community want this vital legislation,” says Trade Aid CEO Geoff White. “Government cannot wait any longer and needs to act now.”

Business is also on board. 110 New Zealand businesses have signed a letter calling on the government to move towards enacting the legislation.

Tomorrow Trade Aid and World Vision will present Minister Michael Wood the collective petition, along with the business community open letter. We are proud to have support across Parliament, with many MPs attending.

The event will go ahead with level 2 restrictions in place. Anyone is welcome to come along. For those who cannot attend in person, they can watch the event live through Trade Aid’s Facebook page.

Use the power of the pen and sign the petition at Signforfreedom.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 