Get Tough Approach On Plastics Welcomed
Monday, 28 June 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand
Water New Zealand says it welcomes the Government’s
tougher approach to plastics in the
environment.
“It’s been estimated that pipe
blockages caused by flushing wet wipes cost New Zealand
ratepayers at least $16-million a year in unblocking pipes,"
says Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian
Blythe.
She says this doesn’t take into account the
pollution caused by sewage overflowing into our environment
because of those blockages.
“We have been very
concerned about the damaging impact of plastic in our
waterways including sewage overflows caused by pipe
blockages when wipes are disposed of
inappropriately.
“Of particular focus is the impact
of woven plastic into products such as wet wipes, tissues,
and paper towels in order to make them stronger. This has
obvious downstream environmental consequences, particularly
when they are flushed.
“Manufacturers are developing
a new range of innovative solutions which we hope will soon
be scaled up to replace the addition of plastics and
microplastics into everyday products.
“While we have
been working on the development of flushable standards, we
would also be very keen to work with the Government on an
action plan to find solutions for these
products.”
