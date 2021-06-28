The Ngāti Rangitihi Claims Settlement Bill Opens For Submissions

The Māori Affairs Committee has opened for submissions on the Ngāti Rangitihi Claims Settlement Bill. The legislation relates to a deed of settlement signed by the Crown and Ngāti Rangitihi.

Ngāti Rangitihi is an iwi that traces its origins to the Te Arawa waka. It has interests around Rotorua, Kaingaroa, and Matatā.

The bill would record acknowledgements and an apology made to Ngāti Rangitihi for breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi and its principles. It would also involve the transfer of 19 sites of deep significance to the iwi, including the former site of the Pink and White Terraces. The bill would also provide a financial sum for Ngāti Rangitihi.

Another important feature of the bill, is that it includes provisions about the natural resources arrangement over the Tarawera Awa. The settlement establishes the Tarawera Awa Restoration Strategy Group, which would operate as a permanent joint committee of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 4 August 2021.

