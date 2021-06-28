The Ngāti Rangitihi Claims Settlement Bill Opens For Submissions
Monday, 28 June 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
The Māori Affairs Committee has opened for submissions
on the Ngāti Rangitihi Claims Settlement Bill. The
legislation relates to a deed of settlement signed by the
Crown and Ngāti Rangitihi.
Ngāti Rangitihi is an iwi
that traces its origins to the Te Arawa waka. It has
interests around Rotorua, Kaingaroa, and Matatā.
The
bill would record acknowledgements and an apology made to
Ngāti Rangitihi for breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi and
its principles. It would also involve the transfer of 19
sites of deep significance to the iwi, including the former
site of the Pink and White Terraces. The bill would also
provide a financial sum for Ngāti Rangitihi.
Another
important feature of the bill, is that it includes
provisions about the natural resources arrangement over the
Tarawera Awa. The settlement establishes the Tarawera Awa
Restoration Strategy Group, which would operate as a
permanent joint committee of the Bay of Plenty Regional
Council.
Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you
think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 4 August
2021.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive
Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military
Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>