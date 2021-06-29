Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Forest & Bird Calls For New Law To Put Nature First

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird welcomes the release of the draft purpose of the Natural and Built Environment Act (NBA) but wants a clearer hierarchy to put preserving nature first.

“We welcome the Government's moves to improve environmental outcomes through this replacement of the RMA, but as it’s currently drafted it won’t avoid further loss of nature,” said Forest & Bird’s RMA reform campaign lead Rick Zwaan.

“The new Natural and Built Environment Act is an opportunity to gift younger generations the kind of healthy natural world they deserve. That’s what was recommended in the Randerson Report and the draft NBA needs to be improved to do just that.

“The draft purpose explicitly balances environmental protection with a vaguely defined wellbeing of current and future generations. We need to explicitly protect and restore nature for its own sake and allow development that doesn’t wreck the environment.

“Since the RMA was introduced, we’ve seen rivers more polluted, wetlands drained, native forests cleared, and climate-destroying coal mines approved.

“Forest & Bird has fought hard through the courts countless times to reduce this loss and emphasise the need for environmental considerations to be paramount. The Government’s intention with the new Act is to better protect nature, but the way it’s worded won’t work.

“Rather than allowing development within environmental limits, the current drafting pits the environment against extractive interests with deep pockets. Too often those extractive interests win.

“We are very concerned the current drafting of the new law includes a list of competing considerations like in the RMA, and no clear hierarchy for protecting nature. This could make it even more complex than the existing law.

“For example, the draft sets out a laundry list of ‘environmental outcomes’ which includes rural economic development and housing development. They’re both very valid outcomes, just not environmental ones.

“We need to improve this draft law to help bring nature back.”

“The purpose of the new law must be to protect our fundamental need for a healthy environment. This should result in a rapid shift away from ‘limiting losses’ towards actively and urgently restoring the natural places and species we all value.

“That doesn’t mean stopping development. It simply means we need to grow and develop in a way that doesn’t destroy the environment.

“We look forward to working with the government to improve this draft law, and we encourage people to tell the Environment Select Committee they want the new law to put nature first,” says Rick Zwaan.

Forest and Bird believes the draft could be vastly improved by tweaking the purpose as underlined: 
 

5 Purpose of this Act

(1) The purpose of this Act is to enable—

(a) Te Oranga o te Taiao to be upheld, including by protecting and enhancing the natural environment; and provided this is achieved

(b) people and communities to use the environment in a way that supports the well-being of present generations without compromising the wellbeing of future generations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 