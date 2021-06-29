Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Bottom Trawlers Operate "Most Destructive Fishery" In Australia

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Australian conservationists are calling out the New Zealand bottom trawling fleet for operating the "most destructive fishery" in the country, as vessels from NZ currently trawl for orange roughy off the Tasmanian coast.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) has called for change as New Zealand trawlers right now continue to trash deep sea corals on seamounts.

When seamount habitats are bottom trawled, they sustain severe and long-lasting damage. Footage collected from the Tasman showed corals have been damaged on almost every seamount that’s been bottom trawled for orange roughy.

Jessica Desmond, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says Australians have every right to be outraged at this pillage happening at the hands of New Zealand commercial fishing companies.

"This is not a good look for New Zealand," she says.

"Companies like Talley’s are sending their bottom trawlers across the Tasman, and causing more destruction than any other fishing operation in Australia. It’s shameful.

"Australians are outraged that this is happening off their coasts, and many New Zealanders feel the same. Over 50,000 have called for an end to this form of fishing on seamounts, and demand that the New Zealand Government stop this destruction.

"The habitats found on seamounts underpin the health of the ocean, we should be doing everything we can to protect them.

"As New Zealanders we like to think of ourselves as environmentally minded, and I think many of us find it pretty devastating to think that in this case - we’re the bad guys.

"Companies like Talley’s are going on an ocean wrecking spree in our name, and we need the Government to step in and stop this."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 