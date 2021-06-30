Vital Conversation Needed On Three Waters Future
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand
Today’s release of the Government‘s three waters
reform proposals provide central government, local
government and their communities with the information needed
for a vital conversation on the future of three waters
(drinking, waste and stormwater).
Water New Zealand
chief executive, Gillian Blythe says this is an important
conversation, not only for those working in the three waters
sector, but for all New Zealanders.
“Whatever the
outcome, we all want to see resilient, healthy three waters
delivery, and clean rivers and beaches. We need to be able
to achieve that in an efficient and affordable
way.”
She says the three waters sector is facing
many challenges.
“There is a major infrastructure
deficit looming and a growing shortage of skilled
workers.
“We are already seeing the need for more
highly skilled staff and whatever the outcome of the
reforms, this is an area where there will be a need for
further workforce growth.
“This is why Water New
Zealand has been working with the sector to develop a
workforce strategy to help map out and meet the skills
required over the coming
years.”
