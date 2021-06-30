Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EPA Turns 10 With An Ambitious Eye To The Future

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 11:59 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

New Zealand’s environmental regulator is marking a decade since its creation by looking far, far ahead in time.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) came into being on 1 July 2011. Its responsibilities cover hazardous substances and new organisms, activities in the waters around New Zealand, climate change, and resource management.

"There’s not much our work doesn’t touch; it extends from the ozone layer, to the seabed, and right across the land. What we do at the EPA has an impact on the everyday lives of all New Zealanders. Our role involves carefully balancing environmental, safety, economic, and cultural factors to protect our way of life now and in the future," says the EPA’s Chief Executive, Dr Allan Freeth.

In the past decade, there have been more than 6,000 applications made to our hazardous substances and new organisms group. There have been 81 applications for activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone, and participants in the Emissions Trading Scheme have transferred 1.3 billion units on our watch.

More than 700 staff have contributed to the EPA’s success in the past decade, and the current staffing of about 200 includes some of the country’s sharpest scientific minds.

"These people have worked on topics as varied as 1080, genomic sequencing, and climate change. I am grateful to our staff for their mahi on some of the most complex challenges of our time."

As well as looking back, the EPA is also looking ahead as a proactive regulator.

"We are building a strategy for the next 3, 30 and 300 years; thinking about the changes that we can make today to safeguard the environment for future generations," says Dr Freeth.

"This vision is about maximising our mandate to protect the environment and New Zealand's ecological systems and treasures.

"We’re also placing greater emphasis on engaging all New Zealanders in the work of environmental stewardship. Our success increasingly relies on connecting with industry, iwi, community groups, and the general public, about how we can work together and the role we all have to play in protecting our environment."

Find out about the work of the EPA

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 