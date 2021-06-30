Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auditor-General's Annual Plan 2021/22 Published

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

The Auditor-General’s Annual plan 2021/22 was presented to the House of Representatives today.

This annual plan sets out our discretionary programme of work for 2021/22 – performance audits, special studies, regular reports and updates, and good practice guidance. This is work that we consider will help us to achieve our ultimate outcome – that Parliament and the public can have trust and confidence in New Zealand’s public sector.

Our plan provides a balance between the immediate response to Covid-19 and the important issues in the public sector that pre-dated Covid-19.

One of our priority areas is looking at how the public sector is improving the lives of New Zealanders. We plan to examine the investment in initiatives designed to improve outcomes for Māori, and what has been achieved as a result. We will also look at what progress is being made with the Government’s recent investment in mental health services.

We also intend to complete performance audits looking at the New Zealand Upgrade Programme and “shovel-ready” investments, and how information is being used to address educational disparities. Our work in the housing sector will be focused on system leadership and how Kāinga Ora works with other agencies on housing and urban development projects.

In 2021/22, we will progress our multi-year work programme looking at the Joint Venture for Family Violence and Sexual Violence, and carry out further work looking at the nationwide vaccine roll-out, the Provincial Growth Fund reset, and Whānau Ora. We will also continue to update and prepare good practice resources for public entities, and continue our work on the integrity of public organisations. This will include the completion of an integrity framework, integrity audits, and integrity guidance. We will also commence our work to review Operation Respect within the New Zealand Defence Force.

Housing and urban development: The challenges and our interest

We have published some material on our website that outlines some of the challenges in housing and urban development, how the “system” works and who does what, and our interest in the housing sector. We also summarise housing-related advice we gave to the Social Services and Community Committee in February 2021.

