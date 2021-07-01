Have Your Say On The Biosecurity (Information For Incoming Passengers) Amendment Bill

The Primary Production Committee is calling for submissions on the Biosecurity (Information for Incoming Passengers) Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Biosecurity Act 1993 to require that all craft coming to New Zealand are required to provide biosecurity information to people on board. This information would be shared through an audiovisual recording as well as in writing.

The bill would require the Director-General to approve any audiovisual or written material before it is shown to people on board.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 16 August 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

