Prisoners Complaining About ‘Meal-times’ Is A Complete Joke

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 11:07 am
Prisoners at Wellington Women’s Prison are reportedly ‘unhappy’ with the free dinner they get because it is served to them too early.

“It seems we have entered the twilight zone when we are seriously entertaining the complaints from prisoners that their free breakfast, lunch, and dinner serving times aren’t to their satisfaction, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Prison isn’t a holiday camp – they should be grateful they get three meals a day paid for by the taxpayer.”

“We have hard-working law-abiding citizens sometimes working two jobs struggling to even put food on the table for their families at all, and prisoners have the fortitude to complain that their dinner is being served to them a half-hour too early.”

“What’s worse is that corrections are even entertaining this nonsense.”

“This is yet another step down the pathway of treating offenders with cotton wool.”

“This isn’t about having no food, or bad food - this is about a demand for convenience.”

“If these prisoners think they are being hard done by when their taxpayer-funded meal is being served too early – maybe they should think about that next time they commit a serious enough crime to be sent to prison.”

“Perhaps the next time they are released they begin to understand the freedoms they have and can eat dinner whenever they want – after they pay for it themselves.”

