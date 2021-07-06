Fish & Game Support Call From Enviro-NGOs For 'under One' Pollution Limit For Water.

Fish & Game support the call from four of New Zealand's environmental organisations to set a nitrate pollution limit under one milligram per litre for waterways.

A nitrate limit, which will define the maximum amount of nitrate pollution allowed in rivers, was left out of last year's freshwater standards. The Ministry is now reassessing the limit for the Environment and Environment Minister David Parker.

New Zealand Fish and Game Council Chair Ray Grubb says having these unequivocal baselines is critical if the Government achieves its stated agenda to improve water quality.

"A dissolved inorganic nitrogen (DIN) bottom line needs to be set under one milligram per litre for waterways to protect ecosystem health and ensure far healthier macroinvertebrate communities and therefore ecosystems. Recent research by Dr Adam Canning, Dr Mike Joy and Professor Russel Death has demonstrated the necessity to set this DIN limit at a maximum of 0.6 mg/L if the Government is to achieve its freshwater objectives," Mr Grubb says.

"The Government has appropriately recognised the principles of Te Mana o te Wai in its latest water reforms, which effectively puts the health of the water first. Nitrate limits are essential to that.

'Kiwis expect to be able to swim, fish and gather food from their rivers, lakes and streams. We call on the Government to listen to the experts and bring in a nitrogen limit of under one to restore the health of our freshwater ecosystems, in accordance with Te Mana o te Wai. "

