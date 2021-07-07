Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unions Welcome Greens’ Call For More Action To Reduce Emissions

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is agreeing with Greens co-leader James Shaw who gave a speech this afternoon outlining what is needed in the Emissions Reduction Plan.

"Working people couldn’t agree more that we need a Just Transition. A Just Transition which is fair and well planned, which includes systemic change to ensure that our move to a sustainable existence improves peoples lives and livelihoods. Changes which herald a more equal society valuing the contributions that we each make," CTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said.

"I could not agree with James more when he says that we need to ensure ‘everyone has a secure income that pays [at least] enough for them to put a warm roof over their heads and food on the table’. We really have an opportunity to reimagine better, to build back better from where we are now."

"Ensuring that low carbon work is valued is part of the solution as well. All too often low carbon roles like teaching, caring, nursing have been negatively impacted by the gender pay imbalance. So, ensuring that we fix the gender pay imbalance is another part of the solution to create a fairer future."

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

