Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hospital Midwives To Vote On Strike Action

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: MERAS

Hospital midwives who are members of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Services (MERAS) are voting over the next two weeks on an offer from the 20 DHBs, to settle their Multi-Employer Collective Agreement (MECA).

Should hospital midwives vote to reject the offer, the ballot also includes a vote on a series of rolling strikes, starting in Northland and the three Auckland DHBs in the North and Southern DHB in the South from 9-12 August with another day of industrial action if the negotiations remain unresolved.

Industrial Co-leader, Jill Ovens, says while there have been some significant gains in the offer, the proposed pay increase has not changed and there is no offer related to backpay despite lengthy delays caused by the DHBs and their multi-layered approval process.

“Our MECA expired on 31 January this year, but because MERAS members had a pay increase last August 2020, the DHBs have been arguing the midwives’ next pay rise is not due till 1 August this year. The fact that this last pay increase was for six months only, and that this was agreed before Covid wage restraints were put in place by the Government, has not so far moved the DHBs from their hard-line position,” she says.

Ms Ovens adds that MERAS has been taking an equally hard-line position with the DHBs because the union has made every attempt to conclude the negotiations in a timely manner and yet the full DHBs negotiating team has only met with MERAS once, in January, and the union has been trying ever since to get the DHBs team to meet the MERAS team for a meaningful negotiation.

“MERAS is recommending that members reject the DHBs offer. We need to send a message that negotiating with us in good faith is critical, and midwives are leaving because they feel overworked, undervalued and underpaid. When a midwife leaves DHB employment and is not replaced, the stress on the remaining midwives grows exponentially as they struggle to maintain the professional care they are required by law to provide,” she says

Voting closes in two weeks (21st July), and members will be holding paid union meetings to discuss the current offer and vote collectively.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MERAS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 