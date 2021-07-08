Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Why Does The Government Hate Ute Owners?

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Revenue Minister David Parker for his indication that he wants to clamp down on fringe benefit tax due to the “proliferation” of double-cab utes and says that having already added on its tax to subsidise inner city electric vehicles, the Government should leave ute owners alone.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says “This is yet another tax grab on kiwi farmers and tradies and so-called ‘illegitimate’ ute owners.”

“The reason the FBT is so complex is that it’s hard to distinguish between professional and personal use when it comes to work on the farm - something the 9 to 5 governmental bureaucracy doesn’t seem to understand. Even IRD acknowledges that chasing down those who are abusing the exemption is futile because of the little funding it would bring in.”

“David Parker is using tax law enforcement to virtue signal. That is wrong.”

“The message couldn’t be clearer: if you own a double-cab ute, this Government is coming for your wallet. Be damned that these measures hit hardest those who are the working backbone of our economy.”

Stand up for the humble Kiwi ute, and add your name to the petition at www.UteTax.co.nz

Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

