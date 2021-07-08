Industry-related Greenhouse Gas Emissions Up In 2019

Industry-related emissions were up 2.5 percent to 75,143 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) in 2019, Stats NZ said today.

This is the highest recorded level since the series began in 2007. Emissions from households dipped slightly, down 0.3 percent to 9,828 kilotonnes CO2-e. As a result, greenhouse gas emissions from industries and households increased 2.1 percent (1,778 kilotonnes), compared with 2018.

The top five contributors to industry and household emissions in 2019 were:

agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 43 megatonnes CO2-e (51 percent of total emissions)

manufacturing, 12 megatonnes CO2-e (14 percent)

households, 9.8 megatonnes CO2-e (12 percent)

electricity, gas, water, and waste services, 8.1 megatonnes CO2-e (9.6 percent)

transport, postal, and warehousing, 5.9 megatonnes CO2-e (6.9 percent).

