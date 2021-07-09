Vaping Panel Delves Deep Into Lies, Bullying This Sunday

The seventh episode of The Advocates Voice (TAV 7) will premiere at 6.00pm Hong Kong Time – 11.00am GMT - on Sunday, 11 July.

Headlined ‘the battle between innovation and bully tactics’, the international panel will explore a global web of anti-vape lies.

TAV 7 will be led by public health expert, Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos. It will be simulcast on CAPHRA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/caphraorg. Live questions from viewers to the panel are encouraged.

Hosted by Asia Pacific’s CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates), its Executive Coordinator, Nancy Loucas, says TAV is gaining a strong following among Tobacco Harm Reduction supporters and the wider public.

Nancy Loucas

“Billionaire philanthropists are using their money to influence the World Health Organisation (WHO) - and in turn governments who rely on their guidance regarding tobacco policies. It’s a sophisticated global web of lies. Dr Farsalinos and the TAV panel will uncover the truth,” says Ms Loucas.

She says corrupting the public and academic narrative through funding research and influencing the media is out of control. TAV 7 will also shed light on the bully tactics being dispatched on consumer advocates and pro THR scientists.

“To think that vaping – the world’s most effective smoking cessation tool – is being demonised in such a systematic, global way needs to be fully exposed,” says Nancy Loucas.

The TAV 7 panel includes leading Asia Pacific THR consumer advocates: Asa Saligupta (Director of ECST - ENDs Cigarette Smoke Thailand, Mirza Abeer (Director of ASAP Pakistan – Association for Smoking Alternatives in Pakistan), and media expert Jena Fetalino (Director of JFPR Philippines).

Consumer groups in the Asia Pacific region have also launched a petition at change.org/v4v-petition that urges the World Health Organisation (WHO) to respect consumer rights and to stop demonizing Tobacco Harm Reduction options ahead of the next biennial meeting of the WHO Framework Convention of Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in November.

For a free digital media repository on tobacco harm reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

About CAPHRA

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organizations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

