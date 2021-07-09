CEAC Support The Government Plan On Electric Heavy Trucks Rollout

Our CEAC Review of “Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet” article posted on Friday, 9 July 2021 shows promise to the plans of Government reducing heavy freight transport emissions with a co-funding plan to access the entire truck fleet is urgently needed now.

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

· Developing the market for low emissions vehicle technology

· Tackling transport’s climate impact with focus on electric trucks

· More investment in crucial charging infrastructure

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today.

“So far, we only have a few dozen electric trucks on the road but innovations like battery swapping stations for E trucks will save valuable time for truckies. It will mean they’ll be able to quickly swap in a fully charged battery to continue their journey, leaving the old battery for recharging later and at off-peak times when electricity is cheaper,” Megan Woods said.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund is here for, to address barriers that may be in the way of faster low-emissions transport uptake. The technology is advancing at pace, and I’m confident the E truck project will demonstrate the potential for further electrification of the heavy fleet.”

CEAC agrees that the heavy truck fleet needs to be electric motive powered but is needs urgently to remove any “barriers that may be in the way of faster low-emissions transport uptake.”.

We advocated to Government strongly just weeks ago in our last press release;

Offering them a subsidy to switch reluctant operators of heavy freight trucks, to electric trucks, and further reduce the other half of the remaining (ICE) internal combustion engine fleet to use rail instead.

We will then have a ‘true clean low emissions road freight truck fleet’ to go forward to protect our future generations and our environment together

