Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Renews Call To Ban Plastic Bottles Following Dangerous Levels Of Microplastics Discovered Around BOP Moana

Friday, 9 July 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Following the Government’s recent announcement to phase out single-use plastics, a University of Waikato study has revealed "extremely high levels" of microplastics around Bay of Plenty moana.

University of Waikato master of science student Anita Lewis found the particles in every sediment sample she took from across the region, between Tauranga Harbour and the eastern coast to Maketu and Ōpōtiki. It is also sparking health concerns for the people who live in the marine ecosystem.

Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner, Juressa Lee, says the findings illustrate the need for a more comprehensive ban on unnecessary single-use plastic products like plastic drink bottles.

"The findings are horrendous; there was not one area sampled where microplastics were not present. There were particularly high levels in shellfish, including tuatua, cockles and wedge shells," she says.

"This shows that the Government’s recently announced plan to phase out some ‘difficult to recycle single-use plastic items’ does not go far enough. We need to see bolder action that eliminates single-use plastic bottles which are one of the most pervasive contributors to plastic pollution on land and sea.

Greenpeace Aotearoa continues to call for the ban to cover a wider range of products including single-use plastic drink bottles like Coke, Pepsi and Pump which ultimately break down into microplastics in the ocean.

"The Labour Government’s new commitment to phase out single-use plastics puts us on the right track but it isn’t enough. We need to go further if we are to ever find our way back from this plastic pollution crisis," says Lee.

Greenpeace Aotearoa’s petition to "ban the bottle" now has over 80,000 signatures and the organisation is vowing to renew its efforts to eliminate throwaway plastic bottles.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 