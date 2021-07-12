Monetary Policy Announcement And Financial Stability Report Dates For 2022/23
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua today announced the 2022 and early 2023 dates for releasing its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), Monetary Policy Review (MPR) decisions and the six-monthly Financial Stability Report. The new dates cover the period from August 2022 to February 2023.
The release dates for 2021 and the first half of 2022 remain unchanged.
Announcements will be made as usual at 2pm for the MPS and MPR, and at 9am for the FSR on the dates listed below. These will be published on the Reserve Bank’s website.
Media conferences will be held following the release of each MPS at 3pm and FSR at 11am. They will be live-streamed on the Reserve Bank’s website.
Market implementation of the OCR will continue to be the working day after the monetary policy announcement.
The Reserve Bank reserves the right to make changes to this schedule, if required. In such an event, the markets and the media would be given as much notice as possible.
The remaining 2021 and 2022 as well as first 2023 release dates are:
Monetary Policy Statement / Monetary Policy Review announcements
2021
- 14 July - MPR
- 18 August - MPS Media conference & live-stream
- 6 October - MPR
- 24 November - MPS Media conference & live-stream
2022
- 23 February - MPS Media conference & live-stream
- 13 April - MPR
- 25 May - MPS Media conference & live-stream
- 13 July - MPR
- 17 August - MPS Media conference & live-stream
- 5 October - MPR
- 23 November - MPS Media conference & live-stream
2023
- 22 February - MPS Media conference & live-stream
Financial Stability Report announcement
2021
- 3 November - FSR Media conference & live-stream
2022
- 4 May - FSR Media conference & live-stream
- 2 November - FSR Media conference & live-stream
Remaining release dates for 2023 will be published at least one year in advance.
More information:
- How the Reserve Bank releases information
- Monetary policy and financial stability dates for 2022
- Live-streams of Monetary Policy Statement media conferences