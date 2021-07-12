Monetary Policy Announcement And Financial Stability Report Dates For 2022/23

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua today announced the 2022 and early 2023 dates for releasing its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), Monetary Policy Review (MPR) decisions and the six-monthly Financial Stability Report. The new dates cover the period from August 2022 to February 2023.

The release dates for 2021 and the first half of 2022 remain unchanged.

Announcements will be made as usual at 2pm for the MPS and MPR, and at 9am for the FSR on the dates listed below. These will be published on the Reserve Bank’s website.

Media conferences will be held following the release of each MPS at 3pm and FSR at 11am. They will be live-streamed on the Reserve Bank’s website.

Market implementation of the OCR will continue to be the working day after the monetary policy announcement.

The Reserve Bank reserves the right to make changes to this schedule, if required. In such an event, the markets and the media would be given as much notice as possible.

The remaining 2021 and 2022 as well as first 2023 release dates are:

Monetary Policy Statement / Monetary Policy Review announcements

2021

14 July - MPR

18 August - MPS Media conference & live-stream

6 October - MPR

24 November - MPS Media conference & live-stream

2022

23 February - MPS Media conference & live-stream

13 April - MPR

25 May - MPS Media conference & live-stream

13 July - MPR

17 August - MPS Media conference & live-stream

5 October - MPR

23 November - MPS Media conference & live-stream

2023

22 February - MPS Media conference & live-stream

Financial Stability Report announcement

2021

3 November - FSR Media conference & live-stream

2022

4 May - FSR Media conference & live-stream

2 November - FSR Media conference & live-stream

Remaining release dates for 2023 will be published at least one year in advance.

More information:

