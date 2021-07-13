Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SEEK NZ Employment Report - June 2021

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: SEEK

STATE OF THE NATION

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month.

Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m).

SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m.

SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.

Industries contributing most to the m/m job ad growth were Administration & Office Support, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics and Retail & Consumer Products.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Job ad growth increased in Auckland and Canterbury, whilst Wellington dropped 1% m/m.

Waikato led m/m growth adding 11% more jobs.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “For the fourth consecutive month, job ad growth figures in New Zealand have reached a record high. Job ads were up 1% from May 2021 to June 2021. and the market for job seekers remains strong. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, job ads grew by 24% compared to June 2019.”

“In the last few months, we have had up to 5.2 million visits to seek.co.nz each month, which is a positive sign. However, since the pandemic began, the number of candidates who view a job ad on seek.co.nz and then go on to apply for a role has fallen by 15%. We understand that candidates are being more selective and are approaching new roles with caution. In fact, our research shows that 32% of Kiwis remain worried about their job security, and 14% have held back from changing jobs because of COVID-19.

“This fall in job applications is not limited to one industry or a specific region. There are staffing challenges in nearly every sector, with month-on-month applications per job ad down in 18 of the 28 industries SEEK monitors.”

More information is available in the attached report.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2107/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_June_2021.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SEEK on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 