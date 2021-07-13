Unions Back Mandatory Vaccination For Port Workers
Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union
The two main unions representing New Zealand port workers
are backing the Government move to make COVID-19
vaccinations mandatory for port workers.
RMTU General
Secretary Wayne Butson says workers should follow the advice
of public health authorities.
He says with ongoing
global outbreaks of the new Delta variant of COVID-19, New
Zealand has to use all available strategies to protect
frontline workers and the community.
MUNZ National
Secretary Craig Harrison says the need to protect port
workers and the community is the main concern for
unions.
He says it will be necessary to work through
the issues for workers who for whatever reason choose not to
get vaccinated, on a case by case basis.
He says up to
now, health and safety protocols and the use of the PPE
(personal protective equipment) by port workers have had a
good outcome, but any extra precautions were
welcome.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>