Unions Back Mandatory Vaccination For Port Workers

The two main unions representing New Zealand port workers are backing the Government move to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for port workers.

RMTU General Secretary Wayne Butson says workers should follow the advice of public health authorities.

He says with ongoing global outbreaks of the new Delta variant of COVID-19, New Zealand has to use all available strategies to protect frontline workers and the community.

MUNZ National Secretary Craig Harrison says the need to protect port workers and the community is the main concern for unions.

He says it will be necessary to work through the issues for workers who for whatever reason choose not to get vaccinated, on a case by case basis.

He says up to now, health and safety protocols and the use of the PPE (personal protective equipment) by port workers have had a good outcome, but any extra precautions were welcome.

