The Gig Economy - Comment From PSA
Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: PSA
"Aotearoa New Zealand is a society that has always stood
for a decent day's pay for a decent day's work. We believe
that everybody deserves to be treated with dignity in their
work.
We don’t want any person to experience the
desperation that comes with not knowing where their next
dollar will come from.
Many players in the gig economy
exploit workers, by design. They deliberately sidestep
employment standards in order to make more profit. Research
shows that gig workers’ employment is precarious and they
are financially worse off than other workers. We need to
stop this kind of exploitation in its tracks. We don’t
need it and we don’t want it.
Good and safe working
conditions and decent pay for all working people is what
will make our country thrive.
Digital tools that match
workers with work can be great, provided they are
underpinned by a commitment to fairness and respect. Working
people have a right to organise collectively and this must
be built into how work is organised in the gig
economy."
PSA secretary, Kerry
Davies
