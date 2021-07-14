Police Minister Doesn’t Know The Law She Voted For
Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Sporting Shooters Association of New Zealand Inc
A police officer is shot in Ngaruawhaia and in a media
release commenting on that the Police Minister has said
“Cabinet was "working on the process" of getting a gun
register in place to stop these weapons getting into the
wrong hands, Williams said. "We will make decisions on that
as soon as we can."
Incredible! Is it possible she
doesn’t remember voting into law on June 18th last year
legislation to establish a Register of Firearms?
AND
just how is a register going to stop “weapons getting
into the wrong hands” ? Could she tell us just how
will the fact a firearm is registered stop it from being
stolen?
AND what use will a register be anyway when
Police’s own figures show that it is common for the serial
numbers to be ground off stolen firearms.
AND does she
not know that gangs import guns along with narcotics?
Perhaps she thinks the gangs will register these illegal
imports.
AND does she know that gangs and now making
their own guns? Will they apply serial numbers and register
those guns?
Really
Minister.
