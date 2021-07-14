Police Minister Doesn’t Know The Law She Voted For

A police officer is shot in Ngaruawhaia and in a media release commenting on that the Police Minister has said “Cabinet was "working on the process" of getting a gun register in place to stop these weapons getting into the wrong hands, Williams said. "We will make decisions on that as soon as we can."

Incredible! Is it possible she doesn’t remember voting into law on June 18th last year legislation to establish a Register of Firearms?

AND just how is a register going to stop “weapons getting into the wrong hands” ? Could she tell us just how will the fact a firearm is registered stop it from being stolen?

AND what use will a register be anyway when Police’s own figures show that it is common for the serial numbers to be ground off stolen firearms.

AND does she not know that gangs import guns along with narcotics? Perhaps she thinks the gangs will register these illegal imports.

AND does she know that gangs and now making their own guns? Will they apply serial numbers and register those guns?

Really Minister.

