Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 12 July 2021

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 June 2021:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,287,030 total paid jobs (up 11,720 or 0.52 percent) 99,900 paid jobs in primary industries (up 580 or 0.58 percent) 429,920 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 950 or 0.22 percent) 1,694,330 in services industries (up 8,770 or 0.52 percent) 62,870 in unclassified industries (up 1,410 or 2.29 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,081.20 (down $3.69 or 0.34 percent).



Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

