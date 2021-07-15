Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement From Mayor K Gurunathan: Billions Soothe Collateral Damage Of Water Reforms But Long-term Solution Still MIA

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

A $2.5 billion support package is an initial salve for ratepayers facing collateral damage from the Government’s Three Waters Reform but a one-off lolly scramble of funding doesn’t address the longer-term burden the proposal has them bearing, says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan.

The package, announced today, aims to support local authorities through the transition process and the financial impacts of the reforms.

“While I’m happy to see that the chorus of concerns raised by councils across New Zealand about the equity of this proposal has been heard, and a soothing balm in the form of transitional funding has been offered up, the ratepayer is still very much on the hook for whatever comes next,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“Right from the outset, Government acknowledged that the real issue here is funding and while there has been a lot of focus on what the future costs might be, the proposal still offers no solutions that reflect our communities’ ability to pay.

“My role is to advocate on behalf of Kāpiti ratepayers, who have invested heavily and proactively in water infrastructure and services at the cost of many other nice-to-haves over the years. This proposal would still see them stumping up for a wider solution.”

Mayor Gurunathan says he is also pleased to hear that further information addressing concerns about the proposed ownership model of the new entities and the removal of accountability to local communities would also be forthcoming over the next few weeks.

“We continue to support the objectives of this programme – improved safety, quality, environmental performance, and affordability of New Zealand’s three water services. We want to see the best outcome for New Zealand, for our environment and for our residents,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“We acknowledge the challenges ahead and that the costs of delivering water services will climb. The Government have been very clear that they believe that scale is the solution. We need time to assess the veracity of that. We will take the next eight weeks to work with our community to understand the proposal and the data informing it before taking a formal position on our next steps. I’m particularly keen to work with Wellington Region mayors to develop a unified position.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 