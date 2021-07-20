Opening Of The First Honorary Consulate Of Georgia In New Zealand

On 14 July 2021 the Honorary Consulate of Georgia in New Zealand was opened in the city of Auckland. The opening ceremony was attended by the Members of the Parliament of NZ, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Executive and Board members of the Auckland city Council, other officials, representatives of the local business and sports and the Georgian compatriots.

Ambassador of Georgia, H.E. Mr. George Dolidze addressed the audience and officially introduced the First Honorary Consul of Georgia in New Zealand, Mr. Jagjit Singh.

In his address Ambassador broadly spoke about Georgia, friendly relations between Georgia and New Zealand and the perspectives of their further development. He emphasized that the opening of the Honorary Consulate brings relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new level.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul of Georgia briefly outlined his future plans and expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand for their trust.

Member of the New Zealand Parliament, Chairwoman of the Foreign, Défense and Trade Committee of the NZ Parliament, Hon. Jenny Salesa made her congratulatory speech. Hon. Jenny Salesa pointed out that currently NZ is exploring the opportunities to diversify its trade partners and opening of the Honorary Consulate is a very good signal for deepening economic relations between the two countries.

Honorary Consul Jagjit Singh is a successful New Zealand businessman who is a respected and well-connected local figure. Opening of the Honorary Consulate in New Zealand will significantly tighten cultural, humanitarian, people-to–people, touristic and business ties between Georgia and New Zealand.

