Inciting Racial Disharmony Charge Landmark Decision In Future Race Relations

The perpetrator of threats against Maori and Maori Party Co-Leaders, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi has been charged with Inciting Racial Disharmony; under the Human Rights Act 1993 which carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, or a fine of $7000.

This charge is in addition to the charge of knowingly making an objectionable publication – under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993 which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

“We are pleased with the charge and expected nothing less. The charge of inciting racial disharmony is incredibly important because it is rare and only sanctioned by the Attorney General, but also because this decision has set a precedent for human rights breaches and hate speech by white extremists moving forward.” says co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“The crown has sent a clear message that hate speech and inciting racial disharmony will not be tolerated and we expect these messages to be reflected in the review of hate speech laws” said Mr Waititi.

“This ruling is a reflection of a slowly but surely maturing Aotearoa that threatens the very existence of white supremacy and our people are prepared to activate” says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“We consider this ruling as win for Maori, and a win for our whanaunga from other whenua who have been subjected to racial violence and hate speech such as this. This ruling is a landmark decision in the future of race relations in Aotearoa.

“Had we not put pressure on the Police and the Crown, we would not have seen an outcome like this. It goes to show the might of indigenous power” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

