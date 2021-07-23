Safer Sick Leave Starts

Working people are celebrating paid sick leave increasing from 5 to 10 days effective from Saturday 24 July 2021.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff is encouraging working people to ensure they are getting their entitlement. "Working people successfully campaigned for this improvement to paid sick leave. Working people need to be able to stay away from work when they are sick without penalty. The extension from 5 to 10 days sick leave will significantly help people do just that."

"COVID-19 has proven to us all how important it to stay home when we are unwell, not just for the individual, but for the workplace and the wider community. Increasing sick leave means that collectively we are all better able to combat contagious illness. This is how it should be."

"The campaign to increase sick leave was another successful campaign by working people in union. Together we raised our voices and the Government heard us. It is good to see the Government listening to the concerns and issues that working people raise and taking action to put things right."

"There is more work to be done to improve New Zealanders’ working lives. We look forward to seeing the progression of Fair Pay Agreements as a tangible step which will lift wages and make work better," says Wagstaff.

Note

-Sick leave increases from the anniversary of entitlement to sick leave. The law says you are not entitled to sick leave until you have had 6 months service with your employer. So, from 24 July 2021 the entitlement will increase when each individual hits their ‘sick leave’ anniversary.

-10 days sick leave applies to all permanent employees - regardless of whether they are part time or full time.

