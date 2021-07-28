Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Family Violence And Sexual Violence Literature Review

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

As part of our work programme on public organisations' performance in achieving reductions in family violence, we asked Carswell Consultancy to carry out a literature review of research and evaluation reports on family violence and sexual violence in New Zealand. We commissioned this review to help us understand the work that has already been done looking at people's experience of the family violence system.

The review included 136 research and evaluation reports produced between 2010 and early 2020. It highlighted the significant amount of research published by communities, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations.

We’ve published the literature review and our summary on our website.

