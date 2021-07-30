Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Tiriti O Waitangi And Māori Equity Front And Centre In New Te Pūkenga Report

Friday, 30 July 2021, 10:12 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Boosted outcomes for Māori and te whakatinanatanga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi in practice) are key outcomes of Te Pae Tawhiti Insights Report released today.

Te Pae Tawhiti is the biggest piece of Te Tiriti o Waitangi self-reflective work to date that has been undertaken in the vocational education sector.

“As we continue to work with our subsidiaries with the goal of paddling one waka all together from January 2023, the network has taken a good look at themselves through a Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence lens. This brought to light a range of good practices – and areas we must focus on to grow and improve our own capability,” says Te Pūkenga Deputy Chief Executive Partnerships and Equity Ana Morrison.

The report identifies existing practice that could be scaled across the network to have greater impact. These include:

  • sharing strategic approaches, examples of mana ōrite agreements and co-governance arrangements with hapū and iwi
  • regional collaborations with iwi, and Māori health, social and education providers
  • taking holistic approaches to Māori learner success and wellbeing, including through Kaupapa Māori services and spaces
  • capable, empowered and connected Māori leadership across governance, management and operations.

“These insights strongly align with our recently released Te Rito – Insights From Learners Report and together can inform our mahi to enable success for learners and their whānau. We see Te Rito insights also reflected in the opportunities identified by our Te Pae Tawhiti analysis.

“These include early and whānau-connected support, strong relationships with staff and looking at a learner’s success as one in the same as their whānau and community’s success.

“We will transform the status quo and deliver equitable outcomes for Māori. We also have a really exciting opportunity to build a vocational education community who work together cohesively and collaborate in all we do – mahi ngātahi – to provide learning that ensures Māori learners and their whānau thrive.”

These insights will inform and influence the mahi across Te Pūkenga, including the development of the organisation’s new way of working. Ongoing reporting will also continue to monitor and understand our progress towards Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence.

“The work we will do out of this report will ensure we create an organisation and its people that are responsive to the needs of, and improve outcomes for, Māori learners, whānau, hapū and iwi, in partnership with Māori,” says Ana.

A summary video and the full Te Pae Tawhiti Insights Overview Report is available on our website.

