Climate Change To Be Embedded In Council Decisions

Monday, 2 August 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s adoption of a Climate Emergency Action Framework means thinking about climate change will be even more firmly embedded in all Council decisions.

Councillor Sophie Handford says Council has heard calls from the community that it needs to ensure our actions to tackle the climate crisis are bold, strong, and effective.

“The framework will help us do this by establishing a common aim and principles that embed thinking about the implications of climate change across the organisation, and guide Council decisions.

“It will also help us raise awareness of Council’s current work in the climate space and provide a platform for us to go further. We know there is so much more mahi that lies ahead and for us to truly be the best ancestors possible, we must use this window of time we have right now” says Cr Handford.

“The framework sits nicely as a part of our Toitū Kāpiti vision, which reflects our drive for a vibrant and thriving Kāpiti with strong communities that are deeply connected to the natural environment,” Cr Handford said.

Council adopted the framework at its 29 July 2021 meeting following public consultation as part of the 2021-2041 Long-term Plan.

Read about the Climate Emergency Action Framework on www.kapiticoast.govt.nz

