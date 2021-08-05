COVID-19 Likely Cause Of Sharp Drop In Marriages In 2020

The number of marriages, civil unions, and divorces fell sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“Last year, 16,779 New Zealand residents celebrated a marriage or civil union,” population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

“Marriages and civil unions have decreased over the last couple of years, down from 19,071 in 2019 and 20,949 in 2018, but with a sharper drop in 2020 than in previous years, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

