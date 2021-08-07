James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of The Green Party

James Shaw has been re-elected as the male Co-leader of the Green Party at its AGM in Silverstream today.

According to the Green Party constitution, a vote for the co-leader position takes place every AGM.

Shaw saw off contender, James Cockle, by a comfortable margin of 116 votes to Cockle’s 4 votes.

Shaw said: “I’m very grateful to have such strong support from the Party.”

“It means we can continue to deliver the comprehensive policy platform that the Green Party brought into government, with urgency and unity.”

“We have a massive work programme underway, from protecting our communities from having to face a climate crisis, to putting an end to sexual violence and family violence”.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said; “this vote shows overwhelming support for James Shaw and his leadership.”

“James has relentlessly delivered for the Green Party as a Co-leader, and as a Minister, and I’m pleased to lead the Party into the future with him,” said Marama Davidson.

Other incumbent and uncontested roles were returned, including Marama Davidson as female Co-leader, Penny Leach as female Co-convener, Wiremu Winitana as male Co-Convenor, Lawrence Xu-Nan as male Policy Co-convenor, and Caroline Glass as female Policy Co-Convenor.

© Scoop Media

