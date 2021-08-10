Today’s IPCC Code Red Report Makes Clear, There Is No Time For Delay And No Room For Excuses Government

Now the evidence is our code red signal to now decarbonise our road freight industry CEAC NOW challenges Nick Leggett spokesperson for the ‘road freight industry’ (RTF) to support rail freight and reduce truck use as he must now reduce (ICE) internal combustion engines truck activity with ‘tyre dust emissions’ and use more friendly rail freight instead that uses environmental friendly steel wheels - not oil based tyres, use of less trucks means using less oil additives on roads such as bitumen which is leached off roads to pollute our water systems all around our country.

In January this year 2021 we challenged the Green Party transport policy because they were not pushing for increased rail freight use to move our freight and not resort to using more trucks with diesel power or biofuels which are seriously damaging our environment with more expensive land use and high emissions of tyre dust.

UN CLIMATE STATEMENT / 09 AUG, 2021

UN Climate Change Welcomes IPCC’s Summary for Policy Makers on the Physical Science Basis of Climate Change

Statement on the Working Group I contribution to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth assessment report, entitled Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis

UN Climate Change News, 9 August 2021 – “The Working Group I contribution to the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment report confirms that it is indisputable that human influence has warmed the climate system, raising global surface temperature. The report provides an update on the physical science basis of climate change and confirms that there is no going back from some changes that are already affecting the climate system.

Recent changes in the climate are widespread, rapid and intensifying and impacts are affecting every region on Earth, including the oceans. Many weather and climate extremes such as heatwaves, heavy rainfall, droughts and tropical cyclones have become more frequent and severe. The report provides an atlas of regional observed and future impacts, which will allow policy makers and all other stakeholders to better inform climate policies at the regional and local levels.

The report identifies that the level of future emissions will determine the level of future temperature rise and the severity of future climate change and the associated impacts and risks. Not only have CO2 concentrations increased in the Earth’s atmosphere, but the rate of the increase has also sped up. The report shows that greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are responsible for approximately 1.1°C of warming since 1850-1900, and finds that averaged over the next 20 years, global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming.

Unless there are rapid, sustained and large-scale reductions of climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, methane and others, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels, as enshrined in the Paris Agreement, will be beyond reach.

This assessment of the latest science is a severe warning regarding the well-being of human society and all life on Earth. It is testimony to the fact that efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the past decades have been wholly insufficient.

With respect to the intergovernmental negotiations on climate change, 2021 marks a crucial year as nations submit their new or updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), embodying the efforts and actions of each country to respond to climate change and reduce emissions.

An initial synthesis of submitted new or updated NDCs early in 2021 showed that collective efforts fall far short of what is required by science to limit global temperature increases by the end of the century to 2C, let alone the desired objective of less than 1.5C.

Sound policy and action are based on sound science. As the IPCC’s Summary for Policy Makers underscores, limiting warming to 1.5C can only be achieved through immediate and significantly scaled-up reductions. The only way to reach this goal is through the rapid implementation of more ambitious NDCs.

At present, only slightly more than half of all Parties to the Paris Agreement have submitted new or updated NDCs.

All nations that have not yet done so, still have the opportunity to submit ambitious NDCs. Nations that have already submitted new or updated NDCs, still have the opportunity to review and enhance their level of ambition. The collective effort of all submissions will be captured in an updated synthesis report, to be made available later in the year.

Given the latest assessment of the physical science basis of climate change, accepting and rising to the challenge of increasing ambition needs to be the way forward. Pursuing efforts towards 1.5ºC through the implementation of ambitious NDCs is essential for our future and for future generations’ well-being”.

CEAC again makes this same call we made several times this millennium.

Now the evidence is our code red signal to now decarbonise our road freight industry CEAC NOW challenges Nick Leggett spokesperson for the ‘road freight industry’ (RTF) to support rail and reduce truck use as he must now reduce (ICE) internal combustion engines truck activity with ‘tyre dust emissions’ and use more friendly rail freight instead that uses environmental friendly steel wheels - not oil based tyres, use of less trucks means using less oil additives on roads such as bitumen which is leached off roads to pollute our water systems all around our country.

In January this year 2021 we challenged the Green Party transport policy because they were not pushing for increased rail freight use to move our freight and not resort to using more trucks with diesel power or biofuels which are seriously damaging our environment with more expensive land use and high emissions of tyre dust.

CEAC Call On Government Take Climate Change Action Now As Time Is Short

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 11:37 am

Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

‘As this latest study A new study proves all coastal cities will suffer from increased rainfall amounts as Hurricanes/cyclones stay stronger longer after landfall than in past’ and finds that hurricanes are staying stronger longer after striking land than they did decades ago, and that means more destruction inland.

Hurricane Staying Power

Hurricanes are keeping their staying power longer once they make landfall, spreading more inland destruction, according to a new study.

Warmer ocean waters from climate change are likely making hurricanes lose power more slowly after landfall, because they act as a reserve fuel tank for moisture, the study found. With Hurricane Eta threatening Florida and the Gulf Coast in a few days, the study’s lead author warned of more damage away from the coast than in the past.

The new study looked at 71 Atlantic hurricanes with landfalls since 1967. It found that in the 1960s, hurricanes declined two-thirds in wind strength within 17 hours of landfall. But now it generally takes 33 hours for storms to weaken that same degree, according to a study in Wednesday’s journal Nature..

There’s less study of what hurricanes do once they make landfall than out at sea, so Chakraborty said he was surprised when he saw a noticeable trend in decay taking longer. Before he started the study, Chakraborty said he figured the decline in power shouldn’t change over the years even with man-made climate change, because storms tend to lose strength when cut off from warm water that fuels them.

It stops going, like a car that runs out of gas, he said.

Researchers then simulated hurricanes that were identical except for water temperature. Seeing the warmer water storms decayed slower, they reached their conclusion: The trend showing a slowdown of hurricane decay resulted from warmer ocean water temperatures, caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

“That’s an amazing signal that they found,” said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate and hurricane scientist Jim Kossin, who wasn’t part of the study but did review it for the journal Nature.

This study joins previous studies, many by Kossin, that show tropical systems are slowing down more, wetter, moving more toward the poles — and that the strongest hurricanes are getting stronger.

“The postcard East coast sunshine City of Napier” just showed how devastating massive rail fall can cause such damage in such a short time and since then other regions such as Otago suffered significant damage recently with heavy floods causing the ruining of valuable export crops and property.

We at CEAC along with the public have been constantly advised that a sharp reduction in burning fossil fuels is needed to lower the CO2 levels of transport use.

CEAC has made many past references to this point, we have considered our best choice to lower transport climate emissions is by the use of rail freight not road freight for lowering climate emissions and an excellent example was back exactly just two months ago on Thursday, 12 November 2020.

CEAC Call On Government Take Climate Change Action Now As Time Is Short

‘As this latest study proves all coastal cities will suffer from increased rainfall amounts as Hurricanes/cyclones stay stronger longer after landfall than in past’. A new study finds that hurricanes are staying stronger longer after striking land ... More >>

‘As this latest study proves all coastal cities will suffer from increased rainfall amounts as Hurricanes/cyclones stay stronger longer after landfall than in past’. A new study finds that hurricanes are staying stronger longer after striking land ... More >>

Then CEAC in September we had supported the Green Party push for action on climate change mentioning to use rail.

Wednesday 30th September 2020, read this article also for our reference.

CEAC To Green Party Use Rail Freight Not On Road For Lowered Climate Emissions Air Pollution

In this plan , “Greens Announce Bold Plan To Ensure NZ Transport Tackles Climate Change” CEAC challenges Green Party to consider using ‘Rail Freight’ in large amounts now, to tackle ‘Climate Change’, as their policy does not explicitly ... More >>

Takeout from CEAC:

We must have this second term of a Labour Government take climate change action now not in the future as climate change is here now and needs urgent swift action to save our future generations security, environment, health and wellbeing as it must be our legacy given to them.

© Scoop Media

